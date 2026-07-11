BBL opener at Chepauk

Chennai, July 11:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his official visit to Australia, announced that the opening match of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) could be held at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The announcement was made during his visit to the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where discussions were held to strengthen sporting ties between India and Australia. If implemented, this would mark the first time a foreign domestic T20 league match is hosted in India, making it a significant milestone in international cricket.

According to details shared, the proposed opening match is scheduled for December 12 at 2:40 PM, featuring Melbourne Renegades taking on Perth Scorchers at Chepauk.

During the visit, former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh also met Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the importance of growing cricketing collaboration between the two nations.

The move is expected to bring one of the world’s most popular T20 leagues closer to Indian fans and deepen bilateral sporting relations. However, officials have indicated that the announcement is yet to receive formal confirmation from governing bodies such as Cricket Australia.