HR&CE order on temple land pattas sparks political row 

Chennai, July 11:

A recent order issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to facilitate the grant of pattas to occupants of over 3,000 acres of temple land in Karur district has triggered a political controversy, with the BJP alleging large-scale transfer of temple properties to private individuals.

The order, issued by HR&CE Commissioner T.G. Vinay, pertains to 3,084.95 acres of land belonging to four temples in Karur district. These include 214.29 acres of the Kalyana Pasupatheeswarar Temple in Karur, 204.52 acres of the Balasubramaniya Temple at Pugalimalai, 132.49 acres of the Raveeswarar Swamy Temple at Kuppuchipalayam, and 2,533.65 acres owned by the Vikrutheeswarar Temple at Venjamangudalur.

According to official records, no-objection certificates were issued by the Karur District Collector and the HR&CE Joint Commissioner, Tiruppur, on July 9. The State government subsequently approved the proposal and issued the order on the same day.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that the move effectively regularised encroachments on temple lands. He claimed that properties worth nearly ₹25,000 crore had been transferred to private parties through the issuance of pattas.

“The government has chosen to regularise occupation instead of protecting temple properties,” he said, describing the decision as illegal and an abuse of administrative authority.

Nagenthran demanded that the government revoke the pattas and provide a detailed explanation for the decision. He added that the BJP would review the complete order and supporting documents before deciding its next course of action.

Warning of statewide protests, he said the party would launch agitations across Tamil Nadu if the order was not withdrawn promptly.

He also criticised the State government’s decision to offer government jobs to families of victims of the recent Karur stampede, stating that such appointments should adhere strictly to established norms. Additionally, he objected to the telecast of the Chief Minister’s speech in a government school.