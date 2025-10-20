Chennai Celebrates Deepavali With Joy, Undeterred by Rain

Deepavali is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across Tamil Nadu today, with people donning new clothes, bursting crackers, exchanging sweets, and visiting beautifully decorated temples for special poojas.

Even though Chennai is experiencing spells of rain, the festive spirit remains vibrant, and many have left the city to be with their families this weekend.

Across, Tamil Nadu, homes are cleaned and decorated, rangolis adorn entrances, and the morning begins with an oil bath—a cherished tradition symbolizing purification before starting anew. Children eagerly set off crackers, families gather for sumptuous feasts, and sweets like murukku and ladoos are exchanged with neighbors and friends. Temples are adorned with lights and flowers, hosting special prayers to seek blessings for the year ahead.

Despite a spell of rain in Chennai and other regions, celebrations have continued undeterred. According to a resident, “The rain has only made Deepavali more memorable. Watching fireworks glisten in the wet night sky is magical.” Another festival-goer shared, “We were worried the rain would spoil our plans, but it brought the family closer indoors as we shared laughs and sweets.”

Heavy traffic was seen at bus stands and railway stations as thousands of families left Chennai to celebrate Deepavali with their loved ones in their native towns.

“Every Deepavali, we return to our village. It’s where traditions feel most alive,” said Sudha, who boarded a packed train on Saturday. Others echoed this sentiment:

“Deepavali at home, surrounded by cousins and elders, is what we wait for all year.”

Temples across the city are witnessing increased footfall, with special poojas drawing devotees despite the downpour.

“Nothing can dampen Chennai’s Deepavali cheer. Rain or shine, the lamps will glow and prayers will be offered,” said a temple priest, adding that the festive spirit is unbreakable.

Deepavali in Tamil Nadu, and Chennai in particular, stands as a testament to the region’s enduring spirit and vibrant culture, making the festival truly special regardless of the weather.