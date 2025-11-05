TVK names Vijay as CM candidate for 2026

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has formally declared actor-turned-politician Vijay as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signaling a clear political strategy to lead an independent front.

The announcement was made at a special general council meeting held in Mamallapuram, chaired by Vijay himself, putting an end to speculation about an alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA.

The meeting, held just weeks after the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives at a Vijay rally, included moments of solemn tribute to the victims and a series of resolutions reflecting the party’s stances on key political and social issues.

TVK sharply criticized the ruling DMK government’s handling of law and order, highlighting the rising crimes against women and demanding strict justice in cases like the recent Coimbatore sexual assault.

The party also condemned the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning against voter disenfranchisement and alleged attempts to favor pro-BJP votes.

Further resolutions denounced the Tamil Nadu government’s laxity over the fishermen’s crisis involving Sri Lankan Navy arrests and called for urgent protection of environmental areas like wetlands.

The party also stressed the need for unbiased security for Vijay and the public at TVK events, reflecting concerns following the Karur tragedy. Empowering Vijay with full authority over alliance decisions, TVK committed to charting its own political course and forming alliances only with parties willing to accept Vijay as their Chief Minister candidate.

TVK’s platform promises a firm alternative to both the DMK and BJP, with Vijay emerging as a charismatic leader poised to take on the 2026 electoral battle.

The party’s resolutions and the empowerment of its star candidate underscore its intent to assert significant influence on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in the upcoming elections.

This marks a crucial moment for TVK as it prepares for a major role in shaping the state’s future governance.