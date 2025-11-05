Men in Blue ready for Aussie challenge

The India-Australia T20 series is finely poised at 1-1 as both teams have claimed a victory each in the first three matches.

The third T20 match saw India chasing down Australia’s total of 186 with five wickets in hand at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, where Washington Sundar’s explosive 49-run innings was instrumental.

Australia showcased strong batting performances from Tim David and Marcus Stoinis, but India’s bowling attack, led by Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy, restrained runs at crucial moments.

Heading into the fourth T20, both teams will be eager to take the lead in this closely contested five-match series. Factors like pitch conditions, team combinations, and form of key players will be pivotal. India will bank on their balanced batting lineup and disciplined bowling, while Australia will look to leverage their powerful hitters and home advantage.

The fourth T20 clash promises to be an intense encounter with the series rivalry heating up, setting the stage for an exciting battle to gain the upper hand in this evenly matched contest.