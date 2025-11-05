Begin work for 2026 polls, Udhayanidhi tells party workers

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has instructed DMK administrators to immediately commence grassroots fieldwork as part of preparations for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking during a meeting with party officials in the Kadapadi constituency, Udhayanidhi emphasized the critical role of young leaders in mobilizing youth support, noting that around 5 lakh youth coordinators have already been appointed across various party branches in Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi urged administrators and union secretaries to actively engage with local youth, promoting the party’s achievements and securing their backing. Highlighting the party’s ambitious target of winning 200 constituencies, he stressed that achieving success requires a focused, coordinated effort on the ground over the next five months.

Citing the recent victory in Kadapadi as inspiration, he called on party members to set aside internal differences and work together toward the common goal of electoral triumph.He exhorted the officials to step onto the field, meet the people directly, and intensify campaign efforts to ensure a continuation of DMK governance in Tamil Nadu.

According to Udhayanidhi, a strong, united campaign driven by grassroots outreach is essential for DMK to secure its seventh consecutive term, empowering Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to continue leading the state.