Madurantakam, Dharapuram Bypolls: A Crucial Test for Vijay Government

Chennai, Oct 9:

The by-election results in Madurantakam and Dharapuram are set to provide an early test of Chief Minister Vijay’s government, which assumed office in May, and indicate whether the electoral momentum that brought the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to power has continued. Counting began on Friday, with the results being closely watched by the ruling party and the Opposition.

The two constituencies are particularly significant because their former AIADMK legislators, K. Maragatham Kumaravel of Madurantakam and P. Sathyabama of Dharapuram, resigned from the Assembly after joining TVK and were renominated by the ruling party. The DMK and AIADMK have fielded candidates in both constituencies, turning the contests into a test of whether voters have accepted the legislators’ political switch.

If TVK wins both seats, it would strengthen Vijay’s claim that the party continues to enjoy public support after moving from opposition politics to governance. Such a result could also boost the confidence of its cadre and potentially encourage more AIADMK leaders to consider joining the ruling party. For the AIADMK, however, retaining neither seat would raise questions about its ability to hold on to its former legislators’ constituencies.

A strong showing by the DMK would give the principal Opposition party an opportunity to challenge TVK’s claim of sustained public support and sharpen its criticism of the government. An AIADMK victory, meanwhile, would demonstrate that the party retains a support base despite the defections and could provide a boost to its leadership.

The results will also be watched for what they reveal about the parties’ organisational strength at the constituency level. Madurantakam recorded a voter turnout of 86.26 per cent, while Dharapuram registered around 80.30 per cent. Although turnout alone cannot determine the outcome, the results and victory margins could offer clues about voter sentiment.

The bypolls will not, by themselves, determine the stability of the TVK government. Their larger significance lies in the political message they send just months after the Assembly election. A victory in both constituencies would give Vijay an early boost; a mixed verdict would call for a more nuanced assessment, while defeats in both could embolden the Opposition and place the ruling party under greater political pressure.