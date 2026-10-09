TVK Maintains Lead in Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Third Round

Chennai, October 9:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) continued to lead in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly by-elections as counting progressed, with the party’s candidates posting leads after the third round.

In Madurantakam, TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel had secured 4,691 votes by the end of the third round, with the DMK candidate in second place.

In Dharapuram, TVK candidate P. Sathyabama had polled 6,189 votes, while the AIADMK candidate was in second place.

Candidates fielded by Naam Tamilar Katchi and the Communist parties had secured fewer than 100 votes each in both constituencies at this stage of counting.

The leads remain provisional, and the final outcome will depend on the completion of all rounds of counting and the official declaration of results.