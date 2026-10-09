First round: TVK Leads by 500 Votes in Madurantakam and Dharapuram

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidates were leading by around 500 votes each in Madurantakam and Dharapuram after the first round of counting in the by-elections to the two Assembly constituencies on Friday.

In Madurantakam, TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel is contesting against DMK candidate I. Paranthaman and AIADMK candidate K. Kanitha Sampath. In Dharapuram, TVK candidate P. Sathyabama is facing DMK candidate S. Suganya and AIADMK candidate K. Bhanumathi.

Counting began with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs). The leads after the first round are only preliminary, and the margin could change as subsequent rounds are completed.

The bypolls have drawn attention as the results are being closely watched for indications of the parties’ electoral standing. The final outcome will be known only after all rounds of counting are completed and the results are officially declared.