TVK Leads in Madurantakam and Dharapuram as Postal Ballot Counting Begins

Chennai, October 9:

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has taken the lead in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly by-elections as counting of postal ballots began on Friday morning.

Postal ballots are being counted first, followed by votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs). The early trends have placed TVK ahead in both constituencies, with the counting process underway amid tight security.

The bypolls in Madurantakam, in Chengalpattu district, and Dharapuram, in Tiruppur district, are being closely watched as a test of the electoral strength of TVK, the DMK and the AIADMK.

In Madurantakam, TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel is contesting against DMK candidate I. Paranthaman and AIADMK candidate K. Kanitha Sampath, among others. In Dharapuram, TVK candidate P. Sathyabama is facing DMK candidate S. Suganya and AIADMK candidate K. Bhanumathi.

The leads are based on early counting trends and may change as counting of EVM votes progresses. The final outcome will be known after all rounds of counting are completed.