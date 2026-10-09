Madurantakam and Dharapuram Bypoll Results: Counting Underway

Chennai:

Counting of votes for the Assembly by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram began at 8 am on Friday amid tight security.

In Madurantakam, Chengalpattu district, votes polled across 285 polling stations are being counted at the Integrated Training Centre for Community Development in Aathur. A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place, with Central Industrial Security Force personnel, Tamil Nadu Special Police and district police guarding the counting centre.

In Dharapuram, Tiruppur district, counting is also underway under security arrangements. The bypolls are being closely watched as the results could offer an indication of the electoral strength of the ruling TVK, the DMK and the AIADMK.

The Madurantakam contest features TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel, DMK candidate I. Paranthaman and AIADMK candidate K. Kanitha Sampath, among others. In Dharapuram, the key candidates include TVK’s P. Sathyabama, DMK’s S. Suganya and AIADMK’s K. Bhanumathi.

The results are expected to be keenly watched by the major parties as they assess voter support in the two constituencies.