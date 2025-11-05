EPS criticizes TN govt over handling of sexual assault case

AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has strongly condemned the ruling DMK government for its poor handling of the Coimbatore college student sexual assault case.

Palaniswami questioned the police’s inability to locate the victim promptly, despite being deployed in large numbers, calling the explanation provided by the DMK authorities “shameful.”He pointed out that while the police commissioner claimed a massive search involving 100 officers was conducted, it took over four hours to find the victim, who, according to police, moved past a wall—sometimes described as small, other times as large—leading to confusion over the actual conditions.

Palaniswami accused the DMK-led administration of negligence and demanded accountability for this delay in rescuing the victim.Furthermore, he criticized Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s remarks boasting about the arrest of perpetrators and the filing of charge sheets within a month, urging that before celebrating, the government must explain why the victim was not found quickly.

Palaniswami’s statements underscore growing criticism against the DMK government for law and order lapses in protecting women and ensuring swift justice in sexual assault cases in Tamil Nadu.