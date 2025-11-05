CM making baseless allegations against TVK: Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, in a recent party gathering, strongly criticized the DMK government, accusing it of political misconduct during peaceful times.

Speaking at the meeting, Vijay expressed solidarity with the people of Tamil Nadu, especially acknowledging the pain from lost familial ties amid ongoing political conflicts. He condemned the Chief Minister’s recent legislative speech, labeling it as politically motivated, narrow-minded, and full of baseless allegations against TVK.

Vijay challenged the DMK’s use of political power, emphasizing that the people are increasingly aware of the ruling party’s aggressive tactics. The opposition battle between DMK and TVK, Vijay asserted, will be the defining contest of the 2026 elections.

Vijay also highlighted challenges faced during public meetings in districts like Karur, where organizer permissions have been difficult to secure, illustrating the obstacles his party encounters. Despite such hindrances, he reaffirmed TVK’s commitment to political engagement and alertness as the state heads toward the polls.

The speech underscores Vijay’s firm opposition stance and readiness to contest vigorously against DMK governance in Tamil Nadu.