Land acquisition advances for Parandur Greenfield Airport

Officials have confirmed the acquisition of nearly 1,000 acres of land for the Parandur greenfield airport project, Chennai’s much-awaited second airport, located in Kancheepuram district.

The total land required for the project spans 5,183 acres across 13 villages, including Parandur, Ekanapuram, Nelvoy, Podavur, Akkamapuram, and Valathoor, with compensation of around Rs 400 crore already disbursed to landowners.

The acquisition process has seen considerable progress, especially since July when the first batch of 19 landowners from five villages formally handed over their properties.

As of September, 441 landowners from 12 villages had ceded 566 acres, and the drive is now gaining momentum to secure the remaining parcels promptly. While some residents have volunteered to part with their land, others remain opposed to the project, citing concerns over livelihood loss and displacement.

The Parandur airport is planned as a major greenfield infrastructure initiative aimed at easing congestion at Chennai’s existing airport. Despite opposition from local groups, including the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor Vijay, and various political entities, the authorities are committed to advancing the project.

The land acquisition phase’s acceleration marks a critical step forward in realizing the new airport, which is poised to significantly enhance Chennai’s aviation capacity and regional connectivity.