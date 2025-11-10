US will boycott G20 Summit in SA: Trump

US President Donald Trump said it is a “total disgrace” that the G20 will be held in South Africa later this month, announcing that no American official will attend the Summit as long as “human rights abuses” against the ethnic minority group of Afrikaners continue in the country. Earlier this week, Trump had announced that he would not be attending the G20 Summit in South Africa, as he questioned the country’s membership in the grouping of major economies. “It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa. Afrikaners (People who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday. “No US Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!” he added. In February this year, just weeks after being sworn in as US President for a second term, Trump issued an order condemning South Africa’s “shocking disregard” of its citizens’ rights by enacting legislation that enabled the South African government to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation. In the wake of this, Trump had said that the US shall not provide aid or assistance to South Africa and shall promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation. South Africa assumed the year-long G20 Presidency on December 1, 2024, and will host the grouping’s leaders for a Summit meeting in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23, the first time that the G20 Summit will be held on African soil. The US will take over the Presidency of the G20 from South Africa and head the grouping from December 1, 2025, through November 30, 2026. @@@