Those responsible for Delhi blast will be brought to justice: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued a stern warning after nine people were killed in a suicide car bombing near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Speaking in Thimphu, Bhutan, he said, “The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The Prime Minister arrived in Thimphu earlier in the day on a two-day visit to the neighbouring nation to join the 70th birthday celebrations of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck

Addressing a public event, PM Modi called the blast “horrific” and said that he understood the grief of the affected families.

The entire nation stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy,” he added.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking in Hindi till now, switched to English and said, “All those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The last time PM Modi suddenly switched from Hindi to English was during his first address to the nation following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In that address, he said, “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

A few weeks later, India launched the retaliatory Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. In a rare display of tri-service coordination, the Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly executed the multi-domain assault.