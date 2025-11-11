Mother of suspected driver called for DNA Test

In the ongoing probe into the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, police have taken the mother of Dr. Umar Nabi, the suspected driver of the Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion, for a DNA test in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This test aims to match her DNA with human remains found at the blast site to confirm Umar’s identity as the bomber.

Dr. Umar Nabi, a resident of Koil village in Pulwama and allegedly linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module, is believed to have been driving the vehicle that exploded on Monday, killing at least 12 people.

Umar, who worked at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, is part of an extremist network involving doctors communicating over encrypted Telegram channels.Two of Umar’s brothers accompanied their mother to the hospital for the DNA sample collection.

Additionally, police have detained three individuals involved in the sale and purchase of the vehicle for questioning as the investigation deepens.Central agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, National Investigation Agency, and Intelligence Bureau, are jointly investigating the incident.

The investigation highlights Umar’s connections with a terror module linked to a large seizure of explosives and arms in Faridabad.

Security forces remain on high alert across the capital, scrutinizing CCTV footage and conducting searches to uncover further details of the planned terror activities. The DNA test of Umar’s mother is expected to play a crucial role in confirming the identity of the suspected suicide bomber and advancing the investigation.