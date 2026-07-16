Thiruvanmiyur–Uthandi elevated corridor project cancelled?

Chennai, July 16:

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to cancel the proposed elevated corridor project between Thiruvanmiyur and Uthandi along the East Coast Road (ECR), sources said following a Cabinet meeting.

The 13.3-km elevated road project, estimated at around ₹2,100 crore, had been awarded to a private firm during the previous regime. However, after the change in government, allegations of irregularities in the tendering and contract process surfaced, prompting a review of the project.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had earlier flagged possible malpractices in major infrastructure projects during a public interaction in Karur. Based on subsequent scrutiny, the Cabinet has now reportedly decided to scrap the project altogether.

The move is expected to have significant implications for future infrastructure planning along the ECR stretch, even as the government is likely to explore alternative solutions for traffic congestion in the area.