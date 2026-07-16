DVAC’s anti-graft WhatsApp helpline flooded with complaints

Chennai, July 16:

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption received an overwhelming response on the first day of launching the Tamil Nadu government’s anti-bribery WhatsApp helpline, with more than 500 calls reported.

Officials said many complaints related to bribery demands by government staff, while a significant number were general enquiries and unrelated calls. To manage the surge, the DVAC has asked citizens to submit complaints via WhatsApp text messages or voice notes for quicker processing.

The initiative comes alongside government orders to install anti-bribery awareness boards in all public offices, displaying the message that giving and receiving bribes is an offence. Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar has directed departments to ensure wide visibility of DVAC contact details and online complaint access.

The move is part of the state’s broader anti-corruption push, a key promise of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, aimed at strengthening transparency and public participation in reporting graft.