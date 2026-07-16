AIADMK: EPS strips party posts of 11 CV Shanmugam supporters

Chennai, July 16:

In a significant move amid ongoing internal tensions, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has removed 11 office-bearers in Villupuram district identified as supporters of C. V. Shanmugam.

The action follows a series of clashes between rival factions within the party, particularly between supporters of district secretary Pasupathi and those aligned with Shanmugam. Recent party meetings in Tindivanam and Gingee reportedly witnessed heated confrontations, including instances of violence and damage to property, prompting a police complaint.

In an official statement, Palaniswami announced the removal of key district, town, and union-level functionaries, including Anandhi, K.V.N. Venkatesan, Jayaprakash, Bhaskaran, and several others, with immediate effect.

The development has triggered fresh unrest in Villupuram, with Shanmugam’s supporters opposing the decision. The move comes in the backdrop of lingering factionalism within the AIADMK following its electoral setback, despite efforts to reunify the party.