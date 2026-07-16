Mason Greenwood makes move to Fenerbahce 

Istanbul, July 16:

Former England forward Mason Greenwood signed for Fenerbahce to join his third club in three years since being banished from the Manchester United team.Fenerbahce said in a statement late Tuesday it will pay Marseille 39 million euros ($44.5 million) and gave the 24-year-old Greenwood a four-year contract.

“It was a no-brainer when they (were) interested in me,” said Greenwood, who had been pursued by Atletico Madrid, in a video message posted by his new club. “It’s the biggest club in Turkey and I can’t wait to get started.”

Fenerbahce has not won the Turkish league since 2014, while fierce city rival Galatasaray has captured seven titles in that time including the last four.As runner-up last season, Fenerbahce starts its Champions League campaign next week in the second qualifying round, hosting Gornik Zabrze in the first leg.

Greenwood spent two years at Marseille after a season on loan in Spain with Getafe since being frozen out at Manchester United where he had been a top prospect.Manchester United suspended Greenwood in 2022 after he was implicated in assaulting a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior before the case was dropped.Greenwood returned to form in his first season at Marseille who finished runner-up in Ligue 1. His 21 league goals in that season was joint best with Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.

