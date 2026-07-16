Man United signs Youri Tielemans

Manchester, July 16:

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, subject to registration, until June 2031, the Premier League club said.

He will wear the No.18 shirt when he links up with Michael Carrick’s squad, ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. It is a special jersey that was long associated with another midfield man, Reds legend Paul Scholes, after he took it on from the 1996/97 season, until his initial retirement in 2010/11.

Tielemans, who has been capped 90 times by Belgium, has just returned from the FIFA World Cup where he captained his country to the quarter-finals of the competition

“It’s hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United. Signing for such a special club feels incredible, it is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football.

“I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more. The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear; we are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years,” Tielemans said in a statement shared by Manchester United.

Last season, Tielemans registered seven assists for Aston Villa and helped his club to win the UEFA Europa League, scoring the opening goal in the final against SC Freiburg.

Amongst attackers and midfielders, Tielemans broke the most defensive lines per 100 passes in the Premier League as well as making the second most line-breaking passes under pressure.

Earleir, United added Andrey Santos to the club on a contract that run until June 2031to extend for a further year. The 22-year-old, who has captained Brazil up to Under-23 level, won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.