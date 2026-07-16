Horse-trading case: HC reserves verdict on CBI probe plea

Chennai, July 16:

The Madras High Court has reserved its verdict on a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged horse-trading involving MLAs.

During the hearing, the court questioned the necessity of transferring the case to the CBI when an investigation by the state police is already in progress. The bench observed that merely citing inaction on certain related complaints may not be sufficient grounds to hand over the case to a central agency.

The Tamil Nadu government strongly opposed the demand, submitting that the police are actively probing the allegations and taking appropriate steps to ascertain the truth. It maintained that there is no compelling reason at this stage to shift the investigation out of the state’s jurisdiction.

The case revolves around complaints by legislators alleging attempts to lure or influence elected representatives, sparking political debate in the state. The court also examined whether there was any substantial material to justify a CBI probe, indicating that such transfers are typically ordered only in exceptional circumstances.

Legal experts note that the High Court’s decision will be crucial in setting the tone for how similar politically sensitive cases are handled in the future. The verdict, once delivered, is expected to have wider implications for ongoing investigations and the balance between state and central probing agencies.