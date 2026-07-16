Over 500 feared dead in Rohingya boat tragedy

Kolkata, July 16:

More than 500 people are feared dead after two boats carrying Rohingya refugees capsized in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Myanmar, in what could become one of the deadliest maritime disasters involving the persecuted community in recent years. The tragedy has sparked global concern, with international agencies warning of a potentially massive loss of life.

According to preliminary reports, one vessel carrying around 250 passengers lost contact shortly after setting sail, while another boat with nearly 280 people on board is believed to have capsized near Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady coast on July 8. Both boats had reportedly departed from the conflict-hit Rakhine state in late June, with refugees attempting to flee ongoing violence and dire humanitarian conditions.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed grave concern over the incident. While the exact number of casualties has not yet been officially confirmed, authorities fear that the death toll could be extremely high given the number of people on board and the dangerous sea conditions.

Rescue operations remain challenging due to limited information and the remote location of the incidents. Humanitarian organisations have urged immediate international cooperation to assist survivors and prevent further tragedies, highlighting the desperate journeys undertaken by Rohingya refugees in search of safety and stability.

The Rohingya crisis continues to force thousands to take perilous sea routes each year, often relying on overcrowded and unsafe vessels operated by human traffickers. This latest disaster once again underscores the urgent need for long-term solutions to address the root causes of displacement and to ensure protection for one of the world’s most vulnerable populations.