Security checks across TN following Delhi attack

In the wake of the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed 10 lives and injured 24, Tamil Nadu has ramped up security measures across the state.

Authorities have intensified surveillance at crowded public places including railway stations, bus stands, airports, and religious sites to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

Police in Tamil Nadu are conducting thorough checks of vehicles and passengers at major transport hubs such as Chennai Central, Egmore, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli. The Greater Chennai Police have increased night patrols and vehicle inspections across all districts, while officials in coastal districts are also maintaining heightened vigilance due to the increased risk these areas face.

Enhanced security includes deploying metal detectors, baggage scanners, and sniffer dogs at railway and bus stations, with teams of officers questioning suspicious persons and inspecting baggage. The state police have set up special teams at border check posts to screen vehicles entering Tamil Nadu, and random checks are being carried out on highways to detect any suspicious activity.

The Tamil Nadu police are coordinating with intelligence agencies to monitor the situation closely and have urged the public to report any suspicious objects or abandoned vehicles immediately. This security tightening comes following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and mirrors similar high alert measures being implemented nationwide to safeguard against further threats.

These comprehensive efforts aim to maintain peace and normalcy in Tamil Nadu while ensuring the safety of its residents amid heightened nationwide security concerns after the Delhi blast.