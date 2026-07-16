Zero tolerance to corruption, says CM Vijay

Chennai, July 16:

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay, has issued a strong warning that any minister involved in corruption allegations will face immediate removal from office. This announcement was made during a cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat in Chennai, signaling the government’s firm commitment to maintaining a clean and transparent administration.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, lasted around 40 minutes and included several key discussions and directives aimed at strengthening governance. Senior ministers and officials were present as crucial policy directions were outlined, with a clear focus on discipline, accountability, and administrative efficiency.

The Chief Minister made it unequivocally clear that his government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. He stressed that there would be no exceptions or leniency under any circumstances, and that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of malpractice, regardless of their position or influence.

He further reiterated that the government is determined to function as a corruption-free and honest administration. Emphasizing fairness, he stated that no distinction would be made between individuals—whether known or unknown—if they are involved in wrongdoing. Any minister facing corruption charges would be removed from office immediately, without hesitation.

Highlighting the importance of public trust, the Chief Minister noted that those in positions of power must lead by example. Ethical conduct, unity within the cabinet, and adherence to governance standards are essential to maintaining the credibility of the administration, he said.

In addition, the Chief Minister advised ministers against engaging in activities such as filming reels or videos during official visits to schools or public institutions under the guise of inspections. He warned that such behavior trivializes official responsibilities and could damage the image of the government.

Reinforcing his message, the Chief Minister called on all ministers to remain committed to clean governance and to work collectively towards building a transparent system. He urged them to focus on public service rather than publicity, ensuring that their actions reflect sincerity and responsibility.

These strong directives underline the Tamil Nadu government’s intensified stance on accountability and ethical administration, with a clear message that corruption in any form will not be tolerated.