Bihar: Brisk polling in final phase

The second and final phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections is on cross 122 constituencies in the state, concluding the two-phase voting process for all 243 seats.

Over 3.7 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots at more than 45,000 polling centers.

This phase witness brisk and enthusiastic polling as political parties intensified their campaigns, focusing on key seats such as Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bhagalpur, and Gopalpur.

Important ministers from the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, including 12 ministers from both JD(U) and BJP, contest in this phase, making it pivotal for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NDA, consisting of BJP, JD(U), HAM(S), and LJP (RV), is aiming for a second consecutive term in power.

On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan coalition — comprising RJD, Congress, Left parties, and VIP — is striving for a comeback, making the contest highly competitive.

The election campaign saw last-minute rallies and appeals across the state by leaders from both alliances.

New political entrants like the Jan Suraaj party, backed by strategist Prashant Kishor, also poured efforts into making an electoral impact, contesting independently in over 200 seats.The first phase, held on November 6, recorded a voter turnout of around 65%, indicating strong public participation and enthusiasm.

Similar turnout levels were observed in the crucial final phase, underlining Bihar’s vibrant democratic engagement.

Following the completion of voting, exit polls were released after 6:30 PM on November 11, offering early indications of trends but underscoring that final results will be declared only on November 14, the date for counting votes across the state.

The outcome of this election will define Bihar’s political landscape and governance trajectory for the coming five years.

Overall, the brisk polling during the second phase showcased a robust electoral process amidst keenly contested battles between the incumbent NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, with voters poised to shape Bihar’s future decisively.