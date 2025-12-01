BJP betraying farmers’ interests: Govi Chezhian

Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian has accused the Union BJP government of repeatedly betraying the interests of farmers in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur after flagging off a World AIDS Day awareness rally, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Deputy Chief Minister routinely rush to rain‑hit areas to inspect damage and arrange relief, especially when paddy crops are affected by heavy downpours.

Govi Chezhian recalled that during the recent spell of continuous rains, the Deputy Chief Minister had urged the Centre to relax moisture norms for procuring paddy from Tamil Nadu farmers. Acting on this request, the Union government sent a central team to study moisture levels in the fields, and the team submitted its report after consulting district collectors and agriculture officials.

However, the Centre subsequently refused to ease the moisture norms, which the minister said clearly showed how the BJP‑led government was continuing to neglect and deceive Tamil Nadu’s farming community.

The minister added that fresh crop damage has been reported in several pockets due to the latest rains. District collectors and agriculture department officers are now assessing the extent of loss, and a consolidated report will be submitted to the Chief Minister. Govi Chezhian assured that once the damage figures are finalised, the state government will take appropriate measures to compensate affected farmers and press again for the Centre’s cooperation in protecting their livelihoods.