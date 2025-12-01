Actress Samantha marries filmmaker at Isha Foundation

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are reported to have tied the knot in a low‑key wedding ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The couple is said to have married at the Ling Bhairavi temple inside the campus, with only about 20–30 close family members and friends in attendance.

Samantha reportedly wore a red saree for the intimate ritual, keeping the celebrations away from the media glare.Speculation about their relationship had intensified over recent months after the two were frequently seen together in Mumbai, having first met while working on the hit series The Family Man.

Reports note that a cryptic social‑media post by Raj’s ex‑wife, Sshyamali—who divorced him in 2022—further fuelled rumours just hours before news of the wedding emerged.

Neither Samantha nor Raj has made an official public statement yet, but the private ceremony has already become one of the most talked‑about celebrity events of the season.