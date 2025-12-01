EPS systematically weakening AIADMK, alleges TTV

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has accused Edappadi K. Palaniswami of systematically weakening the AIADMK and reducing it to a regional, family-controlled outfit.

Speaking to reporters at Thirumangalam in Madurai district, he alleged that EPS had changed party rules framed under M.G. Ramachandran to suit his own interests without consulting ordinary AIADMK workers or cadre.

Dhinakaran questioned whether Palaniswami had sought the views of voters before backing the disqualification of 18 MLAs who had originally supported him during the 2017 trust vote. He recalled that those MLAs had not won because of EPS’s popularity, but on the strength of the AIADMK symbol and the legacy of leaders like Jayalalithaa.

According to him, people will deliver a final verdict on Palaniswami’s “betrayals” in the coming Assembly election.On alliance plans, Dhinakaran said there was no legal deadline forcing parties to finalise coalitions by December 31 and maintained that he would announce any tie-ups only after firm decisions are made.

He claimed he had not received any invitation to join a BJP-led front. Stressing that EPS’s arrogance over retaining the “Two Leaves” symbol would be punished by voters, he predicted that the AIADMK leader would be taught a “proper lesson” at the polls.