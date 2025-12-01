Oppn create ruckus on first day of Parliament

Disrupted Amid Protests, PM Modi Welcomes New Rajya Sabha ChairmanThe Winter Session of Parliament on Monday witnessed fresh disruptions, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned amid loud protests from Opposition benches, particularly over the Special Infrastructure Region (SIR) exercise.

Union Minister and LJP-R MP Chirag Paswan expressed concern over the disruptions, pointing out that the interruptions deny first-time MPs crucial opportunities to raise issues from their constituencies. “When I came here in 2014, even a day’s adjournment would pain me as I couldn’t raise the issues of my constituency,” Paswan said, emphasizing the importance of Question Hour, Zero Hour, and debates for effective representation.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sharply rebuked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, urging respect for the Chair and warning against actions that tarnish its dignity. Addressing exchanges related to the farewell of the former Chairman and ongoing political debates, Rijiju expressed disapproval of Kharge referencing a sensitive case during a moment he deemed inappropriate.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the session by welcoming CP Radhakrishnan as the new Rajya Sabha Chairman. Modi praised Radhakrishnan’s humble background and lifelong dedication to social service, urging members to uphold dignity and decorum in the Upper House. “I assure you that all the members sitting in this House, while maintaining the dignity of the Upper House, will always take care of your dignity as well,” Modi stated.

The session’s turbulent start underscores ongoing challenges in parliamentary proceedings, with calls from government leaders for decorum contrasting sharply with vociferous opposition protests.