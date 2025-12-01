Two CRPF jawans sustain burn injuries in J&K’s Pulwama

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans sustained burn injuries on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district and were shifted to the hospital in Srinagar city for specialised treatment.

Officials said that two CRPF personnel stationed at Murran, Pulwama, sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

“These two jawans had initially been taken to the District Hospital Pulwama before being referred to SMHS in Srinagar for further management.

“The personnel suffered burn injuries after an incident involving a heating appliance at the camp. One of them sustained multiple burn injuries, while the other received minor burns. Both are stated to be stable at present. Cognisance of the incident has been taken, and further investigation initiated,” officials said.

CRPF, alongside Jammu and Kashmir Police, is discharging security and law and order duties. The troops of the CRPF are posted throughout the Valley and in the Jammu division to carry out anti-terrorist operations in coordination with the local police.