Rajini visits BJP leader H Raja in hospital, Inquires sbout his health

Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth personally visited senior BJP leader H. Raja at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Monday to inquire about his health after Raja was admitted following a sudden illness at a public event. The visit was widely covered by media and reflects cross‑sectional concern over the veteran politician's condition.

H. Raja, a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a prominent political figure in Tamil Nadu, experienced a sudden health episode while attending a private television discussion in Chennai’s Guindy area earlier this week. Witnesses reported that he fainted during the event, prompting immediate medical attention.

Following the incident, Raja was initially taken to a local hospital for first‑aid and then shifted to Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road for advanced treatment. Medical professionals identified symptoms consistent with a stroke caused by a blockage in a brain blood vessel, and he has been under intensive care and continual monitoring. The hospital’s statement indicated that he is conscious and able to converse with family and friends, showing signs of improvement.

In the wake of his hospitalization, several leaders and well‑wishers from across the political spectrum visited Raja to check on his wellbeing. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was among those who met with his family and doctors to receive updates on his condition. Other political figures, including BJP leaders Vanathi Srinivasan and Nainar Nagendran, have also visited the hospital in recent days.

Amid this backdrop, Rajinikanth’s visit drew particular attention. The celebrated film star, known for his immense popularity and cultural influence in the state, stopped by Raja’s hospital room and personally asked about his health and recovery. His gesture was captured in photographs that circulated widely on social media, prompting public discussion about the intersection of cinema personalities and public affairs.

Rajinikanth, who commands a massive following in Tamil Nadu and beyond, has in the past balanced his public engagements between cinema and social causes. On multiple occasions, he has met political figures and participated in community outreach, reflecting his stature as a cultural icon.

The health scare involving H. Raja has sparked concern across political circles as the state gears up for the 2026 assembly elections later this year.