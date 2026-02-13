Thiruma welcomes ₹5,000 aid to women

Spread the love

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to credit ₹5,000 to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women’s Entitlement Scheme, describing it as a “heartening and timely measure.”

The amount includes ₹3,000 covering the entitlement for February, March, and April, along with an additional ₹2,000 announced as a special summer assistance.

In a statement, Thirumavalavan expressed appreciation to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for implementing the disbursal in advance, stating that the support would help women manage household expenses, children’s education, and medical needs.

The monthly ₹1,000 entitlement scheme, introduced after the DMK assumed office in 2021, currently benefits around 1.3 crore women across Tamil Nadu. The government has maintained that the scheme aims to ensure economic empowerment, particularly for women in rural areas.

According to official data, a significant portion of beneficiaries reside in rural districts, where the assistance is often used to repay small debts and meet essential expenses.

Thirumavalavan also stated that similar women-focused income support schemes have been introduced or promised in several other states, arguing that Tamil Nadu’s model has influenced welfare policies elsewhere.

He further alleged that opposition parties had attempted to obstruct the scheme as elections approach, while asserting that the ruling alliance remains committed to continuing and expanding women-centric welfare initiatives.

With women voters forming a decisive segment of the electorate, the entitlement scheme has become central to the evolving political narrative in Tamil Nadu.