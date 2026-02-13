Vijay hits out at DMK, AIADMK: Questiones can they win election without coalition

Spread the love

Launching a direct attack on the State’s two principal Dravidian parties, TVK president Vijay on Friday questioned the political legitimacy of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, asking whether they could independently secure even one per cent of the vote if they floated new parties.

Addressing the Salem District TRC Executives’ meeting at Thalamuthu Natarajan Stadium in Seelanayakkanpatti, Vijay said both leaders were heading parties founded by others and challenged their individual political strength.

“Can they start their own party and get at least one per cent of the vote?” he asked, drawing loud cheers from party cadres.

Vijay arrived in Salem by private aircraft from Chennai in the morning and later travelled by road to the venue. Supporters lined the route, waving party flags and raising slogans. Thousands gathered at the stadium as the actor-turned-politician entered the venue amid tight security.

The event is part of TVK’s district-level mobilisation drive ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, signalling an intensifying three-cornered political contest in Tamil Nadu.

In a sharp remark, Vijay said he did not have “experience in looting public money,” adding that the office of Chief Minister did not require educational qualifications but demanded integrity and courage.

He framed his political journey as one shaped by criticism and resistance.

“Courage is what emerges when others ridicule us. Courage is the foundation of everything. Inspiration comes when we are humbled. We will turn every ridicule into victory,” he said.

Responding to criticism about his political entry and residence, Vijay asserted his emotional connection to the State.

“Tamil Nadu is my motherland. It is my home. The eight crore people of this state are my own. I am the first soldier of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Political observers view Vijay’s remarks as a calculated attempt to position TVK as an alternative to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, both of which have dominated Tamil Nadu politics for decades.

With district-level meetings gathering momentum, Vijay appears to be sharpening his rhetoric as the State moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections.