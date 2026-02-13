TVK Supporter Dies After Collapsing at Vijay’s Salem Meeting

Spread the love

A 36-year-old supporter of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), identified as Siraj, died after allegedly suffering a heat-related medical emergency during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s public meeting in Salem.

According to sources, Siraj collapsed at the meeting venue amid the large crowd and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Initial reports suggest he may have succumbed to heat and exhaustion, though official confirmation is awaited.

The incident has drawn attention to crowd management and safety measures at large political gatherings.

It may be recalled that last year, more than 40 people reportedly lost their lives during a political event in Karur associated with Vijay’s earlier public outreach programme.