TTV says money transfer won’t save DMK

AMMK general secretary T. T. V. Dhinakaran on Friday criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the recent ₹5,000 disbursal to women beneficiaries, asserting that the move would not prevent the party from facing defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a post on social media platform X, Dhinakaran said that “even if the DMK gives not just ₹5,000 but ₹50,000 to women, it will fail,” alleging that the announcement was driven by fear of electoral loss.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had earlier announced that ₹5,000 had been credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, including ₹3,000 as advance payment for the months of February, March and April, and ₹2,000 as a special summer assistance under the women’s entitlement scheme.

‘Deception of Women’, Says AMMK

Referring to the DMK’s 2021 election manifesto, Dhinakaran said the party had initially promised ₹1,000 per month to all heads of households but later introduced eligibility conditions after assuming office. He termed the new promise of increasing the amount to ₹2,000 if re-elected as “misleading.”

He further alleged that the government’s decision to advance the payment citing possible Election Commission restrictions was politically motivated.

Dhinakaran claimed that voters would not be influenced by financial announcements made ahead of polls and expressed confidence that the ruling party would face defeat in the Assembly elections. The DMK has not yet responded to the AMMK leader’s remarks.