Anbumani slams DMK over tender rush before polls

Anbumani Ramadoss, president of Pattali Makkal Katchi, has accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government of rushing thousands of tenders ahead of the Assembly elections.

He claimed that 4,385 tenders worth over ₹15,000 crore were issued in the first 12 days of February. According to him, most of these tenders came from the Rural Development, Municipal Administration, and Electricity departments.

He also referred to the proposed elevated road project on East Coast Road, which was stayed by the Madras High Court over alleged irregularities, and raised concerns about possible corruption.

Anbumani further alleged that a “20% commission” was being collected on government contracts and said voters would respond in the upcoming elections. The ruling party has not yet replied to the allegations