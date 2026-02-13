Rose prices surge ahead of Valentine’s Day

Spread the love

With Valentine’s Day just a day away, demand for roses has driven prices sharply higher across Tamil Nadu’s flower markets.

Florists and vendors are reporting that traditional Valentine’s bouquets have become significantly more expensive compared to last year as romantics rush to buy blooms ahead of February 14.

At the bustling Koyambedu flower market, bunches of roses in various colours — including red, yellow and white — are in high demand, and retailers say prices are two to three times higher than usual. A standard 20-rose bundle is being sold at around ₹600 for red and yellow roses, with other varieties like white and orange priced between ₹350 and ₹500.

According to flower traders, reduced supply from major growing regions like Hosur — partly due to climate and logistics factors — and the seasonal demand surge have contributed to the price rise.

While higher costs have tempered overall sales slightly, customers still continue to buy roses as gifts for loved ones, reflecting the enduring cultural importance of flowers during Valentine’s celebrations.