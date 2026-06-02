Trump blasts Netanyahu over Lebanon escalation

Washington, June 2:

US President Donald Trump reportedly erupted at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a profanity-filled phone call over Israel’s escalating military campaign in Lebanon, as Washington scrambled to prevent the conflict from derailing sensitive negotiations with Iran.

The extraordinary exchange came after Israel ordered strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs and expanded ground operations in southern Lebanon, moves that raised fears of a wider regional war and prompted fresh warnings from Tehran.

Trump accused Netanyahu of pushing Israel toward international isolation and jeopardizing US diplomatic efforts with Iran. Two US officials and another source briefed on the call said Trump called Netanyahu “crazy” and complained that the Israeli leader was acting without regard for the consequences.