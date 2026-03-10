Govt unlikely to accept Opp’s call for discussion in Parliament on West Asia

The government is unlikely to accede to the demand of the opposition for a discussion in Parliament on the present crisis in West Asia as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already briefed both the Houses.

Sources said the government is keen to have the discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against Speaker Om Birla which is now likely to be taken up on Tuesday as protests by the opposition demanding a discussion on West Asia disrupted the proceedings throughout the day on Monday.

There will be no discussion on the situation in West Asia in Parliament as the external affairs minister has already briefed both the Houses, the sources said.

Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly adjourned on Monday amid noisy protests over demands for a debate on the situation in West Asia, with the government accusing the opposition benches of not following basic ethics of the House.

As soon as External Affairs Minister Jaishankar rose to make a statement in the Lok Sabha on the “situation in West Asia”, opposition members started raising slogans against the government and demanded a full-fledged discussion on the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Jagadambika Pal, who was chairing the proceedings, said the questions being raised by the opposition through their placards were being elaborately answered by the government.