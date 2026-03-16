B’desh beats Pak, Wins ODI series

Dhaka, Mar 16: Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 11 runs in the third ODI, clinching a 2-1 series victory in Dhaka on Sunday.

Defending a target of 291 runs, Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 279 in 50 overs. Salman Ali Agha got an 89-ball hundred, but lost his wicket to Taskin Ahmed, who got four wickets. Agha registered 106 runs off 98 balls, smacking nine fours and four sixes. Taskin struck in the 40th over, removing Ashraf (9) and ending any hopes of a partnership for Agha.

Pressure is mounting on Pakistan in this run chase, and they are losing key wickets.

Bangladesh rattled the visitors early in the run chase as Taskin removed opener Sahibzada Farhan in the first over. Farhan outside edged a stunning delivery to the wicketkeeper for a catch, departing for six off five balls. Then in the second over, Nahid Rana built on Taskin’s early strike, removing Sadaqat (6).

In the third over, Taskin handed Bangladesh total control, removing Rizwan (4). Rana got his second wicket in the 14th over, dismissing Ghazi Ghori for 29 off 39 balls. It also broke Ghori’s partnership with Samad.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 290/5 in 50 overs in the first innings. After Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s departure, Litton Das (41) built a partnership with Towhid Hridoy (48*).

Hassan departed for 107 off 107 balls, packed with six fours and seven sixes. The first innings started off with a good opening partnership with Tamim and Saif Hassan, who lost his wicket to Shaheen Shah Afridi, for 36 runs off 55 balls.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf removed Najmul Hossain Shanto (27). Rauf also removed Litton and Rishad (0).

Initially, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl.

The match was old-fashioned: there was the tragic Pakistan collapse, the comical Pakistan running, and the tragicomic Pakistan finish. At the end of it all, Bangladesh won their second successive bilateral ODI series against Pakistan after 11 years.

In the last over, with 14 needed and one wicket left, Afridi faced Rishad Hossain. Off the second delivery, Rishad ran back to collect a skier and spilled it mid-on when he could have closed out the match. With 12 needed off 2, a wide was given, then a sneaky review was taken by Bangladesh to reverse it. With 12 needed off 1, Afridi ventured down the track and missed the ball all ends up, and could have been off for a stroll by the time Litton whipped off the stumps.