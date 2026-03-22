Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi Quits DMK Alliance Citing ‘Big Brother’ Attitude

Chennai, Mar 22:

In a political setback ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) has announced its exit from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Party founder T. Velmurugan, who is the sitting MLA from Panruti constituency in Cuddalore district, said the decision was taken due to dissatisfaction over being “ignored” by the DMK and what he described as the ruling party’s “big brother attitude.”

Addressing reporters, Velmurugan said his party was offered only one seat during seat-sharing talks, which he found unacceptable. He also pointed out that several demands raised by his party, particularly those related to social justice, were not taken seriously.

“We have been consistently raising key demands, but the DMK has not responded. During negotiations, we were even questioned why we were making demands when other parties were not,” he said.

Velmurugan further alleged that despite repeated appeals to the government to address at least some of the issues raised by his party, there had been no response.

On future plans, he clarified that the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi would not align with the NDA in Tamil Nadu. However, he indicated that discussions are underway with other parties to explore the possibility of forming a new alliance ahead of the elections.

The development adds to the evolving alliance dynamics in the state as parties intensify negotiations in the run-up to the polls.