Air India cancels 2,500 flights to West Asia; CEO says airline operating at 30% capacity

New Delhi, Mar 22:

Air India has cancelled around 2,500 flights to West Asia over the past three weeks as escalating conflict in the region severely disrupts aviation operations.

The airline is currently operating at just 30% of its normal capacity on Middle East routes due to widespread airspace restrictions and airport closures.

According to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, the crisis has significantly impacted the airline’s operations and finances. Flights are being rerouted to avoid conflict zones, leading to longer travel times and a sharp increase in fuel consumption and costs.

The disruption comes amid the ongoing Iran-related conflict, which has forced airlines worldwide to alter or suspend services across West Asia. Safety concerns and restricted airspace continue to affect passenger travel and airline schedules.

With uncertainty still looming, Air India has warned that the full financial impact of the crisis is yet to be felt, as global tensions continue to strain the aviation sector.