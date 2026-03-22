Defeating DMK is the Goal: TTV Dhinakaran After Meeting Amit Shah

Chennai, Mar 22:

AMMK General Secretary T. T. V. Dhinakaran has asserted that the primary objective of his party and alliance partners is to defeat the ruling DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking after consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Dhinakaran said efforts are underway to strengthen the alliance and present a united front against the DMK government. He expressed confidence that coordinated political strategy and seat-sharing discussions would help the alliance secure victory.

The AMMK leader emphasized that opposition unity is key to challenging the ruling party, adding that talks with national leaders are focused on ensuring a strong electoral arrangement ahead of the polls.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 2026, Dhinakaran’s remarks underline the intensifying political activity and alliance-building efforts aimed at unseating the DMK government.