DMK Needs Five More Years in Power: Stalin

Chennai, Mar 22:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has asserted that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam needs another five years in power to fully implement its development agenda and welfare initiatives.

Speaking at a public event, Stalin expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu would re-elect the DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections. He emphasized that several key schemes and long-term projects launched by his government require continuity to deliver complete benefits to the public.

The Chief Minister highlighted the “Dravidian Model” of governance, stating that it has improved social welfare, education, and economic growth across the state. He also pointed to the government’s focus on inclusive development, aiming to uplift all sections of society.

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, Stalin’s remarks signal the DMK’s strong push for a second consecutive term, banking on its governance record and welfare-driven policies.