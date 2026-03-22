Iran Strikes Near Israeli Nuclear Site, Over 100 Injured

Tehran, Mar 22:

Tensions in the ongoing Iran–Israel war escalated sharply after Iran launched a wave of missile strikes targeting southern Israel, including areas near a key nuclear facility in Dimona.

According to reports, more than 100 people were injured in the attacks, with cities like Dimona and Arad bearing the brunt. Several civilians, including children, were among the wounded, and many suffered serious injuries as missiles hit residential areas and caused significant damage.

One of the missiles reportedly struck close to Israel’s sensitive nuclear site in Dimona, raising global concerns. However, authorities confirmed that there was no damage to the nuclear facility and no radiation leak.

Iran described the strikes as retaliation for earlier attacks on its own nuclear infrastructure, particularly the Natanz facility, which Tehran claims was targeted by U.S. and Israeli forces.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the conflict, with both sides intensifying military operations.