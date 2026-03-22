Trump Issues Stark Warning to Iran Over Hormuz Blockade

Washington, Mar 22:

U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated tensions in the Middle East by threatening major strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours.

The warning comes amid a deepening conflict, with Iran effectively blocking the crucial maritime route that carries nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies. The disruption has already triggered a sharp rise in global energy prices and heightened fears of an economic shock.

Trump reportedly warned that the United States could “obliterate” Iran’s power plants, signalling a potential expansion of military action. The ultimatum follows weeks of escalating hostilities involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, including missile and drone attacks across the region.

The situation has grown more volatile with Iran launching long-range missiles targeting a U.S.-UK base in Diego Garcia, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. At the same time, U.S. and Israeli forces have carried out strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked facilities.

Global leaders have expressed concern over the crisis, as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz threatens international trade and energy security. With rising casualties and increasing military activity, fears of a wider regional war continue to mount.