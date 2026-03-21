Seeman to launch election campaign on March 23

The political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is set to intensify as Seeman will kickstart his election campaign on March 23 ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

The announcement comes at a time when all major political parties have begun aggressive groundwork following the Election Commission’s schedule for the state elections, which are set to be held on April 23, with counting on May 4.

Seeman, who heads the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), is expected to use the campaign launch to outline his party’s vision and strategy as it prepares to contest all 234 constituencies independently. His party has consistently positioned itself as an alternative to the Dravidian majors, focusing on Tamil nationalism and grassroots issues.

While the exact constituency from where the campaign will begin has not been officially disclosed, the announcement has generated considerable anticipation among party cadres and political observers.

Intensifying Multi-Cornered Contest

The upcoming election is shaping into a highly competitive, multi-cornered contest. The ruling DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-BJP front, actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and NTK are all gearing up for a fierce battle.

Seeman has been vocal in his criticism of both Dravidian parties, often asserting that his party represents a distinct ideological path rooted in Tamil identity and self-reliance. His campaign is expected to focus on key issues such as agriculture, employment, education, and state rights.

Political analysts believe the March 23 launch will mark the beginning of an aggressive statewide outreach programme by NTK. The party is likely to rely heavily on direct public engagement, youth mobilisation, and social media campaigns.

Seeman has previously emphasized that NTK does not depend on alliances and aims to build independent political strength. His campaign speeches are expected to reiterate this stance while targeting both national and regional parties.