DMK holds protests across against Vijay’s remarks

Chennai, Sept 12:

The DMK on Saturday staged protests across Tamil Nadu condemning Chief Minister Vijay’s recent remarks in the Assembly against party president M.K. Stalin, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and the DMK. The protests were held at district headquarters following the party’s call for a statewide demonstration.

In South Chennai, the DMK staged a protest near the Kalaignar Arch in Saidapet, with more than 1,000 party cadres raising slogans against the Chief Minister. DMK deputy general secretary and MP A. Raja, former Minister and South Chennai district secretary Ma. Subramanian, former Ministers Benjamin and Poongothai and MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian participated in the demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, A. Raja launched a sharp attack on Vijay, questioning his political maturity and accusing him of failing to answer questions raised in the Assembly. He also criticised remarks surrounding M.K. Stalin’s arrest during the Emergency and accused the ruling side of attempting to undermine the DMK president’s political history.

Raja also hit out at Minister C.D.R. Nirmal Kumar over his remarks questioning whether Stalin was arrested under MISA. Recalling Stalin’s imprisonment during the Emergency, Raja said the DMK would not accept any attempt to deny or belittle the sacrifices made by its leaders.

Taking a personal swipe at Vijay, Raja said the Chief Minister was “not a great actor” and used strong words against him. He also criticised Vijay’s conduct and body language in the Assembly.

Thamizhachi Thangapandian, speaking at the protest, described Vijay’s behaviour as narcissistic and alleged that he lacked political maturity. “Vijay has no history. We have 75 years of history,” she said.

She also recalled Stalin’s imprisonment during the MISA period and said the scars he suffered were part of the DMK’s political history. She vowed that the DMK would teach Vijay a lesson in the coming by-elections.

The protests come days after a major confrontation between the DMK and the ruling side in the Assembly over Vijay’s remarks concerning MISA, the Sarkaria Commission and alleged corruption. DMK MLAs had protested in the House, with several members subsequently being evicted by marshals.